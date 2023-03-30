Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,657 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EUFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 88,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $18.44 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

