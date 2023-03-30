Diversified Trust Co Sells 19,299 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,299 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 95.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after buying an additional 1,090,133 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at about $10,754,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Plains GP by 31.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,740,000 after buying an additional 747,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 554.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 689,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 584,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Plains GP Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. On average, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.42%.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Stories

