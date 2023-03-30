Diversified Trust Co Sells 7,129 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,046,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,870,000 after buying an additional 204,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,992 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,423,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 809,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.97. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $9.16.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 270.10% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $189.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

