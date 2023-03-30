dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

dormakaba Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRRKF opened at $388.56 on Thursday. dormakaba has a 52 week low of $335.15 and a 52 week high of $388.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.19 and its 200 day moving average is $419.82.

Get dormakaba alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded dormakaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About dormakaba

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Region Americas, Region Asia Pacific, Region Europe & Africa, and Key & Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.