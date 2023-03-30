Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $127.50

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 127.50 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 127.90 ($1.57), with a volume of 208156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.80 ($1.61).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Dr. Martens Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.04. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 755.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.03.
Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend
Dr. Martens Company Profile
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.
