Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $127.50

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 127.50 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 127.90 ($1.57), with a volume of 208156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.80 ($1.61).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.04. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 755.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

