Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $162.23 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

