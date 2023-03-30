Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 728 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,054,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.28.

NYSE JPM opened at $129.14 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $380.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

