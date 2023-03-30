Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.73

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 98128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Embraer had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

