Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Endava were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,217,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,934,000 after purchasing an additional 362,084 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,672,000 after acquiring an additional 175,041 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,978 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Endava by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Endava stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.20. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Endava had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $240.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

About Endava

(Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

