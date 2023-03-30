Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.
ENVX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.92.
NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Enovix has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enovix by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enovix by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Enovix by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enovix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
