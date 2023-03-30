Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$3.70

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$3.70 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESI. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.78.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

ESI opened at C$3.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$566.54 million, a PE ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.12. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$2.09 and a twelve month high of C$5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ensign Energy Services

About Ensign Energy Services

In other news, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total value of C$35,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,973,534.30. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Articles

