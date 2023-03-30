Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Shares Down 10.2%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.79. 299,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 242,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.
Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.96.
About Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.
