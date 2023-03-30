EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,017 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $496,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EOG opened at $112.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

