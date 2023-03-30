Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.06.

NYSE ELS opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $83.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.19%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

