Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
ERAS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Erasca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Erasca stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. Erasca has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $445.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.18.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 24,746 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 146,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Erasca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
