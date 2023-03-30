ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 354.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 31.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 323.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

ESE stock opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $101.52.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.47 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.73%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

