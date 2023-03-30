EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 135.2% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESLOY. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme to €182.00 ($195.70) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Up 1.4 %

ESLOY stock opened at $86.93 on Thursday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. It operates through the following segments: Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer. The Professional Solutions segment represent the wholesale business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group’s products and services to all the professionals of the eyecare industry (distributors, opticians, independents, third-party e-commerce platforms.

