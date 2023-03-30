Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $153.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

