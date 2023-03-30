Evermay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $101.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,865 shares of company stock worth $7,140,167 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
