Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Paychex Stock Up 6.5 %

Paychex stock opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

