Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 4.1% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 63,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 22,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.08. The stock has a market cap of $443.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.