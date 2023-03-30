Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 22,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 145,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 38,230 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.96 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

