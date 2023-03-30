Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.4% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

XOM opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $107.08. The company has a market cap of $443.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.