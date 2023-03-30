Farmers Trust Co. Has $12.44 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.8% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.31 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.62 and a 200-day moving average of $167.29. The firm has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

