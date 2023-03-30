Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 43,770 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $101.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
