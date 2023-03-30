First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $825.00 to $1,025.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. First Citizens BancShares traded as high as $959.99 and last traded at $952.00, with a volume of 138396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $895.61.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,860,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,860,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $2,958,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $723.70 and a 200 day moving average of $777.53.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 91.69 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Stories

