First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Up 129.0% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the February 28th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 272,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after buying an additional 111,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV stock opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.