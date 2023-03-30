Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $111.84 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,764,044 shares of company stock valued at $180,072,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

