Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in March

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

Shares of FCREY opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. Fletcher Building has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Fletcher Building Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Fletcher Building’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.35%.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

