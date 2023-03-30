Formula One Group’s (FWONA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

FWONA opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 50,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,220 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,256,528. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

