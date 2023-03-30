Forte Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Forte Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.77 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.67 and a 200-day moving average of $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

