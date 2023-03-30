Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 428.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,852,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,219 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $64.81 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.