Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,028,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 548,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,807,000 after purchasing an additional 135,246 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 161,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of FTNT opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.78. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

