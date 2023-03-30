FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Gap Down to $30.98

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.98, but opened at $30.13. FOX shares last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 186,750 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in FOX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in FOX by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

