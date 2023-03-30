FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Gap Down to $33.63

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.63, but opened at $32.82. FOX shares last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 696,296 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

FOX Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

