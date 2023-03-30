Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Lowered to C$20.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.11.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$14.68 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.66 and a 12 month high of C$17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.69. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

About Freehold Royalties

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.70%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

