FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $7.22

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FREY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.69.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in FREYR Battery by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in FREYR Battery by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in FREYR Battery by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 233,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in FREYR Battery by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

