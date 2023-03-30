FTAC Zeus Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZING) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.94

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 26611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Get FTAC Zeus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAC Zeus Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,165,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 127,671 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,071,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,606 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,915,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,250,000 after acquiring an additional 329,658 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.