FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the February 28th total of 69,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of FVCB opened at $11.35 on Thursday. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $200.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.29.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 29.92%. Equities analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.60 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Scott Laughlin sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $108,216.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $182,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Laughlin sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $108,216.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,971 shares of company stock worth $584,226. 21.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

(Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

