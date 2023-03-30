Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $37.27

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.27, but opened at $36.51. Galapagos shares last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 47,109 shares changing hands.

GLPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.89) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at $416,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Galapagos by 83.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Galapagos by 46.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

