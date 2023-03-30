Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Gambling.com Group Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $335.40 million, a P/E ratio of 165.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,795,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

