Garland Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 4.4% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $129.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $380.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

