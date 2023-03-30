Garland Capital Management Inc. Has $5.18 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Garland Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 3.4% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $443.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.