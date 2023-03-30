GB Group (LON:GBG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $298.40

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 298.40 ($3.67) and last traded at GBX 298.20 ($3.66), with a volume of 113072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306.80 ($3.77).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on GB Group from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 335 ($4.12) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on GB Group from GBX 480 ($5.90) to GBX 420 ($5.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.30) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 336.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 383.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £764.45 million, a PE ratio of 29,820.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, insider Richard Longdon purchased 29,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £99,487.08 ($122,235.02). Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

