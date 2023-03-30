GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $84.35

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.35 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 84.80 ($1.04), with a volume of 1199581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.40 ($1.07).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 ($0.23) price objective on shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a current ratio of 148.50. The company has a market capitalization of £750.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.63 and a beta of 0.21.
In related news, insider Alex Yew purchased 10,000 shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,700 ($11,917.93). Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.
