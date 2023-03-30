GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $18.70

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.70, but opened at $19.29. GDS shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 102,266 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.
GDS Trading Up 2.8 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.69.
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
