GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $18.70

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.70, but opened at $19.29. GDS shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 102,266 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GDS by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

