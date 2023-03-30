General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,135.33, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $94.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

