Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Lowered to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Generation Income Properties Stock Down 6.7 %
GIPR stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -0.16. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92.
Generation Income Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.09%.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
