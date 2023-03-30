Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.50. Getty Images shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 108,637 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,680 shares of company stock valued at $729,220. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Images by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Getty Images by 90,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Images by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

