Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CSFB increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.39.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.03 and a 12 month high of C$27.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.43.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

About Gibson Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Articles

